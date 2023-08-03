Open Menu

Russian Government Approves Draft Deal With CAR On Visa-Free Travel For Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russian Government Approves Draft Deal With CAR on Visa-Free Travel for Diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Russian government has approved a draft intergovernmental agreement with the Central African Republic (CAR) on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic or service passports and has authorized the Russian Foreign Ministry to hold negotiations with the nation's authorities on its signing, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

"To approve ... the draft agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Central African Republic on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic or service passports, coordinated with the interested Federal executive authorities and previously worked out with the Central African side," the decree read.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, which has prepared the draft document, will hold negotiations with car representatives and, upon achieving an agreement, sign the document on behalf of Russia. The ministry is also authorized by the decree to make "insignificant changes" to the draft upon the desire of the negotiating partners.

