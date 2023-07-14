Russian Government Decides to Close Consular Agency of Poland in Smolensk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Russian government announced on Friday its decision to shut down the Consular Agency of Poland in the city of Smolensk.

"A government order has been adopted to close the Consular Agency of Poland in Smolensk," the government said in a statement.

The agency's closure allows Russia to restore the parity of consular offices in the two countries after Warsaw took unfriendly actions against Moscow, the statement added.