UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Govt Approves List Of Unfriendly Countries, It Includes US, Czech Republic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Russian Govt Approves List of Unfriendly Countries, It Includes US, Czech Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Russian government has approved the list of unfriendly foreign countries and it includes the United States and the Czech Republic, according to a document published on the internet portal of legal information on Friday.

"To approve the attached list of foreign states committing unfriendly actions against Russia, citizens of Russia or Russian legal entities, in respect of which the measures of influence (counteraction) are applied, established by the decree of Russian President [Vladimir Putin] dated April 23, 2021 No. 243 'On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) on unfriendly actions of foreign states," the document read.

According to the document, the diplomatic mission of the Czech Republic is allowed to hire only 19 individuals located in Russia, while the mission of the US is not allowed to ink any employment contracts with locals.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Czech Republic United States April Government Employment

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

6 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.