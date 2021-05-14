Russian Govt Approves List of Unfriendly Countries, It Includes US, Czech Republic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Russian government has approved the list of unfriendly foreign countries and it includes the United States and the Czech Republic, according to a document published on the internet portal of legal information on Friday.

"To approve the attached list of foreign states committing unfriendly actions against Russia, citizens of Russia or Russian legal entities, in respect of which the measures of influence (counteraction) are applied, established by the decree of Russian President [Vladimir Putin] dated April 23, 2021 No. 243 'On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) on unfriendly actions of foreign states," the document read.

According to the document, the diplomatic mission of the Czech Republic is allowed to hire only 19 individuals located in Russia, while the mission of the US is not allowed to ink any employment contracts with locals.