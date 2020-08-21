UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Interior Ministry Confirms Traces Of Chemical Substance Found On Navalny's Hands

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:11 PM

Russian Interior Ministry Confirms Traces of Chemical Substance Found on Navalny's Hands

The police of Russia's city of Omsk have confirmed doctors' conclusions that traces of some chemical substance were found on opposition figure Alexey Navalny's hands and clothes, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The police of Russia's city of Omsk have confirmed doctors' conclusions that traces of some chemical substance were found on opposition figure Alexey Navalny's hands and clothes, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician of the Omsk Emergency Hostpial No.1, said that the substance that was found on the hands and clothes of Navalny, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, was called 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate and was not a poison.

"Experts from the chemical laboratory of the Russian Interior Ministry's Omsk region department studied swabs from Navalny's clothes, hands, nails and hair .

.. Chromatographic analysis showed presence of 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate, an industrial chemical substance," the regional department said in a statement.

It is not possible to measure the concentration of the substance, the department added.

"As this substance is added to polymers as a plasticizer to increase elasticity, we do not rule out it could have appeared in the swabs through Navalny's contact with similar objects, plastic cups, for instance," the statement read on.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Russia Omsk From Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

27 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

49 minutes ago

Muharram reminds to stand firm on truth and not he ..

1 minute ago

Steps for security of Imambarghas, other sensitiv ..

1 minute ago

Female lawmakers in KPK sign resolutions of women ..

1 minute ago

Police inspector held for manhandling, dismantling ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.