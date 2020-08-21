The police of Russia's city of Omsk have confirmed doctors' conclusions that traces of some chemical substance were found on opposition figure Alexey Navalny's hands and clothes, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The police of Russia's city of Omsk have confirmed doctors' conclusions that traces of some chemical substance were found on opposition figure Alexey Navalny's hands and clothes, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician of the Omsk Emergency Hostpial No.1, said that the substance that was found on the hands and clothes of Navalny, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, was called 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate and was not a poison.

"Experts from the chemical laboratory of the Russian Interior Ministry's Omsk region department studied swabs from Navalny's clothes, hands, nails and hair .

.. Chromatographic analysis showed presence of 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate, an industrial chemical substance," the regional department said in a statement.

It is not possible to measure the concentration of the substance, the department added.

"As this substance is added to polymers as a plasticizer to increase elasticity, we do not rule out it could have appeared in the swabs through Navalny's contact with similar objects, plastic cups, for instance," the statement read on.