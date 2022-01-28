ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, January 27 (Sputnik) - One of three Russian journalists detained on Thursday by the border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the southern Rostov Region announced that they were released from custody.

Earlier in the day, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that three Russian journalists had been detained near the Kuibyshevo settlement, including journalists from Znak.com, Meduza (designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) and a hired photographer. Later, Maria Plyusnina, the editor-in-chief of Znak.com, told Sputnik that they were being interrogated at one of the organization's offices.

According to the law enforcement agency, the journalists were interviewing local residents about the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border and were detained for violating border control regulations.

"We have been released, everything is fine. Details will be later. Thanks to everyone for concern," freelance journalist Gleb Golod wrote on Facebook.

The FSB border services explained to Sputnik that per Russia's law in order to visit a border area in Russia citizens must apply for permission with local border service authorities. Staying there without proper papers is prohibited.