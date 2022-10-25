Russian Journalist Krasovsky Apologizes for Remarks About Ukrainian Children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russian journalist and tv host Anton Krasovsky on Monday once again apologized for his harsh remarks about children in Ukraine, noting that he not only crossed, but unintentionally erased the line "between the right and the wrong" and would never forgive himself.

On Sunday in Krasovsky's program, writer Sergei Lukyanenko said that when he was a child in Ukraine, children told him that "Ukraine was occupied by Russians." Krasovsky responded by calling to "drown" and "burn" such children. Earlier in the day, RT's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, called Krasovsky's comments "savage and disgusting" and said that she has ended the channel's cooperation with the journalist, prompting the latter to apologize for his words.

"There is such a format of appeal - the last word, when the court lets you say something in your defense, allows you to explain why you did all this. I say that word not in the court of the state, but in the court of the people. I really need to explain myself. I won't talk about the context of the statement, the circumstances - it's all completely irrelevant. I'm a fool, I didn't just cross the lines, I unintentionally erased them, the lines between the right and the wrong, between pure evil and retribution, between us and them," Krasovsky said on Telegram in another apology attempt.

The Russian Investigative Committee said that top investigator Alexander Bastrykin would be briefed on Krasovsky's words on the TV show, calling them "disgusting," and adding that this could be the basis for a criminal case, as well as a ban on work in state media.

"I am guilty before my friends, before my comrades, before the RT staff. I am guilty to all the mothers who were horrified to hear these words. I am guilty, and I will carry this guilt with me, it will be in my dreams and sorrows for the rest of my life. I am guilty, I am not sure it can be atoned for, I always wanted to be better than the enemy, my country wanted to be better than the enemy, and I am a fool, I mixed good with evil," Krasovsky added.

According to the journalist, he has visited Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions several times and has seen hungry, suffering children whom he could not properly help. He said that he does not wish death to any child no matter from which side of the conflict.