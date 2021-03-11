Russian Law Enforcement Begins Operation to Capture Terrorist in Makhachkala

Russian law enforcement services on Thursday launched an operation in the city of Makhachkala to apprehend a terrorist who was planning an attack, the National Antiterrorism Committee said

According to the committee, the special services received information that a supporter of an international organization was preparing a terror attack, prompting the decision to mount a preventive operation.

"The bandit, who was located in a private residence, was offered to lay down arms and surrender to the authorities. He opened fire in response. The law enforcement services are making necessary measures, the special operation has entered an active phase," the committee said in a statement.

A law enforcement source told Sputnik that sounds of gunfire have been heard in the area.