Russian Lower House Passes Bill Allowing Convicts To Join Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Russian Lower House Passes Bill Allowing Convicts to Join Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russia's State Duma passed a bill at a plenary session on Tuesday that allows citizens with a criminal record, except for those who have committed serious crimes, to sign contracts with the Russian military during mobilization or martial law.

"It seems appropriate to apply a similar approach to the period of mobilization, the period of martial law and wartime and to citizens who have a criminal record and wish to enter military service under a contract," the bill's explanatory note read.

The citizens recognized fit for service with limitations will be able to sign contracts with the Russian armed forces during the period of mobilization and wartime. The age limit for military service will be set at 70 years for senior officers and 65 years for other military ranks.

Additionally, the draft law makes contract service available to all male citizens, regardless of their military reserve status, which means the lifting of restrictions for those residing in breakaway Ukrainian regions that became part of Russia.

