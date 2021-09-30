Russian, Mongolian Military Police Taking Part in Selenga Exercises for First Time

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Servicemen of the military police of Russia and Mongolia are for the first time taking part in the Selenga 2021 international exercises, being held in Mongolia, the Eastern Military District said in a statement.

"For the first time, servicemen of the military police of the Eastern Military District and the Armed Forces of Mongolia are taking part in the Selenga 2021 international drills," the statement said.

The main task of the military police unit is to ensure law and order and military discipline in the field camp at the Doytyn Am training ground, where the participants of the exercises live.

Also, the military police will provide security during the practical phase of the drills.