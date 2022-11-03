Russian Nuclear Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Successfully Test-Fires Bulava Missile

Russian nuclear submarine Generalissimus Suvorov successfully fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea at the Kura range as part of the final stage of state tests, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russian nuclear submarine Generalissimus Suvorov successfully fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea at the Kura range as part of the final stage of state tests, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of the newest strategic missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov of the Borey-A project successfully fired the Bulava ballistic missile as part of the final stage of state tests," the statement says.

"Missile firing was carried out from a submerged position from the White Sea at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula. The flight of the Bulava ballistic missile took place in the normal mode.

According to the confirmed data of objective control, the warheads of the missile successfully arrived in the specified area of the Kura range," the ministry noted.

The Generalissimus Suvorov strategic missile submarine is the second serial ship of the Borei-A project. It was built at the Sevmash production association in Severodvinsk. The submarine belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear submarine missile carriers and is equipped with modern systems of missile and torpedo weapons, navigation, radio engineering and sonar weapons. It boasts high maneuverability and acoustic stealth.