UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Observers Record No Violations At Armenia's Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Russian Observers Record No Violations at Armenia's Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russian observers did not record any violations in Armenia's snap parliamentary vote, it was held in a calm atmosphere, Viktor Vodolatsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's observer mission, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92 percent, followed by ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance with 21.

04 percent.

"No violations were recorded at the polling places that our group of observers from the State Duma [Russia's lower chamber] and the Commonwealth of Independent States checked. Now it is essential that the choice of the Armenian people serves well to Armenia and to the development of kind neighborly relations between Russia and Armenia, it is essential to form a government that meets expectations and fulfills demands of people who came to the polling palaces," Vodolatsky said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Armenia Alliance Chamber From Government

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

18 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

28 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

31 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.