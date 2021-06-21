MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russian observers did not record any violations in Armenia's snap parliamentary vote, it was held in a calm atmosphere, Viktor Vodolatsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's observer mission, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92 percent, followed by ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance with 21.

04 percent.

"No violations were recorded at the polling places that our group of observers from the State Duma [Russia's lower chamber] and the Commonwealth of Independent States checked. Now it is essential that the choice of the Armenian people serves well to Armenia and to the development of kind neighborly relations between Russia and Armenia, it is essential to form a government that meets expectations and fulfills demands of people who came to the polling palaces," Vodolatsky said.