Russian Ombudswoman Urges Top UN Rights Official To Stand Up For Arrested Sputnik Editor

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM

The Russian ombudswoman urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk to weigh in on the arbitrary arrest in Latvia of Moscow-based Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem, who is accused of violating EU sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Russian ombudswoman urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk to weigh in on the arbitrary arrest in Latvia of Moscow-based Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem, who is accused of violating EU sanctions.

"I call on the UN high commissioner for human rights to take note of this egregious incident and do everything in his power to protect the rights of Marat Kasem," Tatiana Moskalkova wrote on social media.

The Latvian national security agency said Thursday that Kasem, a Latvian citizen, was detained in Riga on Tuesday after returning home for family reasons.

A Latvian judge rejected Kasem's bailout bid and ordered him into custody. He is being held at the Riga Central Prison.

"I see repressive criminal charges against journalist Marat Kasem as an attack at freedom of speech and a violation of Latvia's obligation to safeguard journalists' rights," Moskalkova said.

The journalist's lawyer in Latvia said on Thursday that Kasem was also accused of spying but the Latvian security agency did not confirm this. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged Latvia to follow a proper judicial process.

