Russian Parliamentary Commission Plans Meetings With Facebook, Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Russian lower chamber's commission for investigation of foreign interference plans to hold meetings with Facebook and Twitter, commission chairman Vasily Piskarev said on Friday following talks with Google.

Piskarev said that Google had agreed to remove all content that violates the Russian legislation.

"Dialogue with Twitter and Facebook is on the agenda, we expect a reaction ... We will express our concerns and would like to hear what measures they are going to take," Piskarev told reporters.

The companies have not yet been in contact with Russia, the lawmaker added.