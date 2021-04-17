UrduPoint.com
Russian Plane Set For Emergency Landing After Cargo Hold Opens

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:12 PM

A Russian plane on a domestic flight was set to make an emergency landing at a Moscow airport on Saturday after the pilots were alerted to an open cargo hold, Moscow authorities said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) A Russian plane on a domestic flight was set to make an emergency landing at a Moscow airport on Saturday after the pilots were alerted to an open cargo hold, Moscow authorities said.

"Sheremetyevo Airport is waiting for the arrival of Aeroflot's Airbus flying from Volgograd to Moscow," an emergencies source told Sputnik.

