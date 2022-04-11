Russian Private Space Company Success Rockets Plans to Test Stalker Rocket in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russian private space company Success Rockets plans to test-launch its new Stalker light rocket in 2024, a company spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The Stalker rocket is designed to launch satellites of various formats (from cubesats to microsatellites) into low Earth orbit. The rocket will be capable of launching a 700 kilogram (1,543-pound) payload into orbit up to 700 kilometers (435 miles). Its first test launch is scheduled for 2024," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The test launch is expected to be carried out from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

All of Stalker's elements and components will be Russian-made, and only part of the rocket's electronics supplies will be carried out from friendly Asian countries.

Earlier this month, Success Rockets announced that it plans to launch two rockets in 2022, with one expected to reach the boundary of outer space in a first among Russian private companies. To date, Success Rockets has already tested a 600-kilogram engine and launched a prototype suborbital rocket to an altitude of two kilometers. In December 2021, the company successfully launched a Nebo-25 rocket with satellites weighing up to 100 kilograms.