MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Tuesday the decision to recognize the activities of Norway's Bellona Foundation environmental NGO as undesirable in Russia.

"The activities of the international non-governmental organization Miljøstiftelsen Bellona (the Bellona Environmental Foundation ...

(Kingdom of Norway) are recognized as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the office wrote on Telegram.

According to the Russian authority, the activities of the organization are aimed at "undermining the Russian economy, discrediting the domestic and foreign policy pursued by the authorities, destabilizing the socio-political situation in the country and posing a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of Russia."