Russian Sailors Rescue 68 Passengers of Vessel in Distress in Mediterranean Sea - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russia's Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate and the Pizhma ship have rescued 68 passengers of a foreign vessel in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Tonight, the crews of the Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate of the Northern Fleet, performing tasks as part of the permanent formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, and the Pizhma cargo ship escorted by it, rescued 68 passengers of the Avalon foreign vessel, which was in distress in the territorial waters of Greece," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ship sailed under the flags of Germany and Greece, the ministry added, noting that Russian ships changed course and immediately moved to the disaster area.

"People from the ship that had lost its course were evacuated aboard the Pizhma dry cargo ship, where they were provided with the necessary medical assistance, and taken to the bay of the island of Kalymnos to be transferred on board the boats of the Greek Coast Guard," the ministry said.