UrduPoint.com

Russian Sailors Rescue 68 Passengers Of Vessel In Distress In Mediterranean Sea - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Russian Sailors Rescue 68 Passengers of Vessel in Distress in Mediterranean Sea - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russia's Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate and the Pizhma ship have rescued 68 passengers of a foreign vessel in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Tonight, the crews of the Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate of the Northern Fleet, performing tasks as part of the permanent formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, and the Pizhma cargo ship escorted by it, rescued 68 passengers of the Avalon foreign vessel, which was in distress in the territorial waters of Greece," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ship sailed under the flags of Germany and Greece, the ministry added, noting that Russian ships changed course and immediately moved to the disaster area.

"People from the ship that had lost its course were evacuated aboard the Pizhma dry cargo ship, where they were provided with the necessary medical assistance, and taken to the bay of the island of Kalymnos to be transferred on board the boats of the Greek Coast Guard," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Greece From

Recent Stories

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

30 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign col ..

General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.