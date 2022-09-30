UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council On Nord Stream Explosions: US Is Main Beneficiary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States is the main beneficiary of the emergency situation at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"Literally from the first minutes after reports of explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, the West launched an active campaign to find those responsible.

However, it is obvious that the main beneficiary, primarily economic, is the United States," Patrushev said at a meeting of the heads of intelligence agencies of the CIS countries.

The official recalled that a similar situation with the undermining of an underwater pipeline in the port of Puerto Sandino in Nicaragua already took place in October 1983.

"It is necessary to make a coordinated effort to expose the customers and perpetrators of this crime, which would be a good example of our effective interaction," he added.

