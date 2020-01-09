UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Soldier Who Shot 8 At Base Blames Hazing 'hell'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:36 PM

Russian soldier who shot 8 at base blames hazing 'hell'

A Russian soldier awaiting trial for killing eight in a shooting at a Siberian military base has said he committed the attack after hazing made his life "hell"

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A Russian soldier awaiting trial for killing eight in a shooting at a Siberian military base has said he committed the attack after hazing made his life "hell".

Conscript Ramil Shamsutdinov opened fire on troops at his army base in the Chita region in eastern Siberia last October, killing eight and injuring several.

Officials quickly ruled out hazing, blaming the incident on a possible nervous breakdown.

Shamsutdinov, 19, faces life in prison if convicted of mass murder.

In an open letter posted on social media on Thursday, Shamsutdinov said he was a victim of abuse and had no way of seeking help.

"I regret I was not able to contain myself and opted for a measure of last resort but I had no other choice," he said in the hand-written letter whose authenticity was confirmed by one of his lawyers, Ruslan Nagiyev.

Shamsutdinov said he always wanted to serve in the army and become a professional soldier.

"But I did not expect that I'd end up in such hell. There was nowhere to run and complain," he added. "I could no longer endure abuse." "Apparently a survival instinct kicked in," he added.

He said he still did not understand how he had lost control and asked his victims' families to forgive him "if they can." "Only now do I begin to comprehend how much grief I have brought to people and that I have ruined my life," he added.

Shamsutdinov's lawyers said the young man has been bullied and faced death threats including a threat to "drown him in a toilet." Nagiyev, a member of the defence team, said that after the incident investigators opened a separate probe into hazing with Shamsutdinov and several others named as victims.

The soldier's supporters have created a page on VKontakte, Russia's biggest social media network, called "Saving Private Ramil Shamsutdinov."Military conscription is compulsory in Russia for all male citizens aged between 18 and 27.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Fire Army Russia Social Media Lawyers Young Man Male Chita October All

Recent Stories

Monal starts paying rent to Pak army at Margalla

6 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees u ..

10 minutes ago

Equities rally, oil steadies as US-Iran tensions a ..

12 minutes ago

Dollar loses 19 paisa against Rupee

12 minutes ago

Thai journalist sentenced over tweet warns of thre ..

10 minutes ago

Commissioner decides to activate Expo Centre Hyder ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.