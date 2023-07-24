Open Menu

Russian Troops Repel Over Dozen Ukrainian Attempts To Attack - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Russian Troops Repel Over Dozen Ukrainian Attempts to Attack - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian forces have repelled 13 attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in two different directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Svatove and Krasnolymanska directions, the enemy made 13 attempts to regain lost positions.

As a result of the coordinated actions of the advanced units of the "Tsentr" Group of Forces, with the support of artillery fire and air strikes, the assault groups of the 25th airborne brigade, as well as the 21st and 67th mechanized brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, suffered significant losses in personnel," the spokesperson said.

The defense ministry spokesperson added that more than 40 Ukrainian militants surrendered.

