In this digest, we will tell you about Russia's participation in the Busan Global Gathering 2023, the largest multicultural festival in the city, what cars are considered the most popular with Russians in 2023, and about two clinical trials in hematology launched by Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about Russia's participation in the Busan Global Gathering 2023, the largest multicultural festival in the city, what cars are considered the most popular with Russians in 2023, and about two clinical trials in hematology launched by Moscow.

Russian institutions in South Korea have presented Russian culture at the international festival, dubbed "Global Gathering 2023," in the city of Busan, the Russian Embassy in South Korea said on Monday.

The 18th edition of the largest cultural event hosted by the South Korean city took place on May 20. The diplomatic and consular institutions accredited in South Korea, as well as local public organizations, participated in the festival.

"(Russian) Consul General Oksana Dudnik took part in the opening ceremony. The entire staff of the Consulate General was actively working on the presentation of the Russian exposition. Traditionally, Russian cuisine dishes and souvenirs were presented at the booth. The Russian Pavilion was very popular with visitors," the diplomatic mission wrote on Telegram.

According to the city administration, a total of 76 organizations participated in the event, including embassies and consulates from 31 countries.

The festival also featured performances of traditional dances from five countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Japan, Tanzania and Ecuador.

Lada Granta, Hyundai Solaris, and Kia Rio have made it into the top three most popular cars in Russia since the beginning of the year, with the median cost of the car amounting to 1.1 million rubles ($13,761), according to a fresh poll by SberAvto, an arm of Sberbank, Russian largest saving bank.

"Since the beginning of the year, the most popular (car) models among Russians have been Lada Granta, Hyundai Solaris, Kia Rio. Most often, Russian residents purchased used cars (90%), 10% (bought) new cars. The median cost of the car was 1.1 million rubles," the study said.

In terms of regions, the highest median sales check for the purchase of cars was recorded in the Pskov region and amounted to 1.59 million rubles. It was followed by Moscow (1.57 million rubles) and Chuvashia (1.3 million rubles).

The most affordable options were recorded in Kalmykia (645,000 rubles), Kostroma (740,000 rubles) and Ryazan regions (760,000 rubles).

Additionally, Moscow is the leader in the number of transactions for buying cars online (17% of the total number of transactions). The top three also includes St. Petersburg and Kazan.

Moscow will organize two clinical trials in the field of hematology (blood diseases), seeking to replace a imported drug with domestically produced one, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"Moscow, together with the Generium (pharmaceutical) company, will conduct two clinical trials in the field of hematology with the aim of replacing a foreign drug," Rakova said in a statement.

The city authorities have allocated 6 million rubles ($75,060) for the purpose, the official added.

The funds will be directed to two multicenter studies of the third phase. They will be held, among other things, in research centers organized on the basis of leading Moscow clinics � the Loginov Moscow Clinical Scientific Center and the Botkin city clinical hospital, where patients with hematological diseases receive specialized treatment.