MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Djiboutian Ambassador in Moscow Ali Mohamed Kamil initiated a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss preparations for the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The two sides discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Djibouti and Russia in the political field, as well as in the battling of the coronavirus pandemic. Another topic on the agenda was the preparations for the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in 2022 in Africa.

Officials also exchanged opinions on the issues in the Horn of Africa region," the ministry said.

Russia's Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa economic forum and leaders' summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.