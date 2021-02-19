UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov, Djibouti Ambassador Discuss Preparations For Russia-Africa Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

Russia's Bogdanov, Djibouti Ambassador Discuss Preparations for Russia-Africa Summit

Djiboutian Ambassador in Moscow Ali Mohamed Kamil initiated a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss preparations for the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Djiboutian Ambassador in Moscow Ali Mohamed Kamil initiated a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss preparations for the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The two sides discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Djibouti and Russia in the political field, as well as in the battling of the coronavirus pandemic. Another topic on the agenda was the preparations for the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in 2022 in Africa.

Officials also exchanged opinions on the issues in the Horn of Africa region," the ministry said.

Russia's Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa economic forum and leaders' summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.

Related Topics

Africa Business Moscow Russia Djibouti Sochi Middle East October 2019 Event Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spending time in nature may help ease stressful fe ..

2 minutes ago

England quicks 'dying' to use pink ball in India, ..

2 minutes ago

Eyeing stimulus, US stocks resume climb

2 minutes ago

Faivre bags 'unreal' second gold in world GS as Pi ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Sees No Need in Increasing NATO Forces on Its ..

5 minutes ago

IGP orders crackdown against occupation groups in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.