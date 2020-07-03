(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) certified on Friday the results of the vote on constitutional amendments and signed the final protocol, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Following the results of the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the Russian Federation's constitution ...

the changes to the constitution, backed by over one-half of Russian citizens who took part in the all-Russian vote, are considered approved," CEC chief Ella Pamfilova read out the protocol.

The all-Russian vote on amendments to the basic law was held between June 25 and July 1. The voter turnout totaled 67.97 percent, with over 109 million people casting ballots. As many as 77.92 percent of the voters (almost 58 million people) supported the amendments, and 21.27 percent (around 16 million people) rejected the changes.