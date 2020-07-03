UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Central Election Commission Certifies Results Of Constitutional Amendments Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:01 PM

Russia's Central Election Commission Certifies Results of Constitutional Amendments Vote

Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) certified on Friday the results of the vote on constitutional amendments and signed the final protocol, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) certified on Friday the results of the vote on constitutional amendments and signed the final protocol, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Following the results of the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the Russian Federation's constitution ...

the changes to the constitution, backed by over one-half of Russian citizens who took part in the all-Russian vote, are considered approved," CEC chief Ella Pamfilova read out the protocol.

The all-Russian vote on amendments to the basic law was held between June 25 and July 1. The voter turnout totaled 67.97 percent, with over 109 million people casting ballots. As many as 77.92 percent of the voters (almost 58 million people) supported the amendments, and 21.27 percent (around 16 million people) rejected the changes.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote June July Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on I ..

48 minutes ago

NUST partnered with Huawei to launch First SDN Pro ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain supports Saudi security and stability

1 hour ago

Kite flying banned in Islamabad for two months

58 minutes ago

Name of New French Prime Minister to Be Announced ..

59 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Probing WWII Murde ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.