MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in Moscow's single-mandate Constituencies because of the electronic voting system used there, party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Monday.

"We have six people who had won in this megalopolis (based on the results of counting at polling stations), we have protocols on hand. They introduced (the data from e-ballots) in the morning, and everything was made void ... the United Russia (party) wins everywhere in Moscow. Why? ... On the basis of what law and at what expense can this be done? Only through hackwork ... We still do not recognize this, it is unacceptable," Zyuganov said at a briefing.