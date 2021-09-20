UrduPoint.com

Russia's Communist Party Refuses To Recognize Election Results In Moscow Constituencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:16 PM

Russia's Communist Party Refuses to Recognize Election Results in Moscow Constituencies

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in Moscow's single-mandate constituencies because of the electronic voting system used there, party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in Moscow's single-mandate Constituencies because of the electronic voting system used there, party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Monday.

"We have six people who had won in this megalopolis (based on the results of counting at polling stations), we have protocols on hand. They introduced (the data from e-ballots) in the morning, and everything was made void ... the United Russia (party) wins everywhere in Moscow. Why? ... On the basis of what law and at what expense can this be done? Only through hackwork ... We still do not recognize this, it is unacceptable," Zyuganov said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

48 seconds ago
 Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed ..

Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed

3 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of F ..

Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of Federal Government: Governor Si ..

3 minutes ago
 EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal ..

EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal fallout

3 minutes ago
 Govt ready to talk with Opposition on electoral re ..

Govt ready to talk with Opposition on electoral reforms, EVMs Babar Awan

3 minutes ago
 Restoration of Lahore Fort's various sections to c ..

Restoration of Lahore Fort's various sections to complete by December: WCLA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.