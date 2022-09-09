UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Prevents Attempt To Smuggle 75Kg Of Drugs To Russia From Latvia

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it prevented an attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Latvia to Russia, and is now considering the initiation of a criminal case.

According to the FSB, its border guard service at border checkpoint Ubylinka in the Pskov region discovered 57 kilograms (125 Pounds) of mephedrone in gas tanks of two cars, which were driven by Ukrainian citizens.

The FSB added that the people involved in the attempt to smuggle drugs to Russia were arrested and the initiation of a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code on drug smuggling is now being considered.

