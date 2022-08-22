UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Special Services Behind Murder Of Dugina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Special Services Behind Murder of Dugina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that Ukraine' special services were behind a deadly car accident, involving Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin,

On Saturday night, a law enforcement source confirmed to Sputnik that a car caught fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District. The Russian Investigative Committee established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car, on the driver's side.

"The crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services. The performer is a citizen of Ukraine Vovk Natalya ... born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her daughter ... In order to organize the murder of D. Dugina and obtain information about her lifestyle, they rented an apartment in Moscow in the house where the deceased lived," the FSB said.

After the remotely controlled explosion of Dugina's car, Vovk with her daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov Region, the FSB added.

