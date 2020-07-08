UrduPoint.com
Russia's Health Watchdog Finds No Evidence Linking Ventilators To Deadly Hospital Fires

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:33 PM

Russia's Health Watchdog Finds No Evidence Linking Ventilators to Deadly Hospital Fires

No direct causality has been established between a malfunction detected in the Aventa-M ventilators and fires that broke out in hospitals of Moscow and St.Petersburg, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) No direct causality has been established between a malfunction detected in the Aventa-M ventilators and fires that broke out in hospitals of Moscow and St.Petersburg, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) said on Wednesday.

In early May, two fires took place mere days apart in Moscow and St.Petersburg, leaving seven patients dead, presumably due to the Aventa-M ventilators in intensive care units catching fire. Roszdravnadzor suspended the use of ventilators and launched an inquiry into the manufacturer.

The watchdog said that while it did find a number of violations in the manufacturing process and inconsistencies in manuals and documents, it found nothing that suggests the machines could have caused the fires.

"The inquiry into the quality, efficiency and safety of the Aventa-M ventilators has not found a direct connection between the detected violations and the fire incidents," Roszdravnadzor said in a statement.

The ventilators are manufactured by one of the plants of the Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies, a holding belonging to Russian state-owned tech corporation Rostec.

