Russia's International Reserves Up 1.6% To $591.8Bln From July 24 To 31 - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:43 PM

Russia's international reserves slightly increased to $591.8 billion by July 31 from $582.7 billion on June 24, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia's international reserves slightly increased to $591.8 billion by July 31 from $582.7 billion on June 24, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of July 31, international reserves amounted to $591.8 billion, up $9.1 billion, or 1.

6 percent, over the week, driven by positive exchange rate revaluation and higher gold prices," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

