Russia's Naryshkin Praises Scientific, Technical Intel Contribution To Re-Equipping Army

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Naryshkin Praises Scientific, Technical Intel Contribution to Re-Equipping Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Scientific and technical intelligence has contributed to the re-equipment of the Russian army and the core civilian sectors of the Russian economy over the recent years, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday on the 95th anniversary of the agency's scientific and technical intelligence department.

"The results of scientific and technical intelligence obtained over the recent years have been reflected not only in the re-equipment on a modern technical basis of the domestic armed forces but also in many core civil sectors," Naryshkin wrote in his article for the National Defense magazine.

The official added that the scientific and technical intelligence department, within the framework of ensuring the country's national security, was fighting attempts to deprive Russia of leadership in the nuclear, missile and space spheres, among others.

The scientific and technical intelligence service was established on October 26, 1925, as an authority under the jurisdiction of the USSR foreign intelligence agency to collect information on the latest foreign technologies.

