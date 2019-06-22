WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova - referred to in US documents by her married name Mobley - has appealed her seven-year sentence in the United States for parental kidnapping, a court document revealed.

"At the request of the above-named defendant, and at the direction of the court, the Clerk has prepared and files the following notice of appeal pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure," the document said on Friday. "Notice is hereby given to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit that Defendant, Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley, appeals from the following: Conviction and sentence."

In the beginning of June, a US federal court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her ex-husband, US national Brian Mobley.

She was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States. After the trial, Osipova was relocated to a prison in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas.

Both a US and Russian citizen, Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, allegedly escaping her abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second one. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.