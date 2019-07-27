UrduPoint.com
Russia's Osipova Has No Complaints About Living Conditions In Prison - Russian Embassy

Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, sentenced by the US authorities to seven years in prison for kidnapping her own child, does not have any complaints about her living conditions in detention, the Russian Embassy in New York said.

On July 25, Russian diplomats visited Osipova in the Danbury Federal prison in Connecticut.

"Bogdana Osipova does not have any complaints about her living conditions," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy added that the prison allowed Osipova to keep contact with her children through videoconferencing calls.

On June 6, a US federal court sentenced Osipova - referred to in legal documents as Osipova-Mobley - to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her former husband Brian Mobley.

The court also ordered Osipova to pay compensation to her husband in the amount of $18,000 and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States.

Osipova, a Russian and US citizen, has said she left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014 to return to Russia and escape her abusive husband. She took one child from her first marriage and another from the second. Upon arrival in Russia, Osipova gave birth to a third child.

The US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

