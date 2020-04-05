MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom continues building nuclear power plants overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"All projects are going according to our plan," Likhachev said as broadcast by the Russia 24 channel.

He added that while Rosatom did not see risks in terms of changing the schedules for the construction of nuclear power plants, such a possibility was not ruled out in the future.

"We cannot specifically predict how the situation will develop in a particular country," Likhachev noted.

Currently, Rosatom is working on 36 nuclear power units in various parts of the world.

Likhachev added that the corporation continued to fulfill the state defense order without interruptions.

"Everything related to the fulfillment of the state defense order ... is going without any failures," the Rosatom head said.

According to the World Health Organization, the global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by some 80,000 over the past day, reaching 1,056,159 COVID-19 cases.