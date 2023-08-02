(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will create a new radionuclide diagnostics department for grave illnesses in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek, which will give the citizens of Kyrgyzstan access to advanced medical assistance based on peaceful atom technologies, the corporation's health care division said on Wednesday.

The department, which will be accepting patients with cancerous and other socially significant diseases, will operate at the National Center for Oncology and Hematology (NCOG) in Bishkek.

Rosatom supplied the NCOG with a technetium-99m generator, such as are used to perform diagnostics of cancerous, cardiologic, neuroendocrinal and various other diseases. Technetium-99m is the most popular isotope in nuclear medicine.

It is used in over 80% of single photon emission computed tomography procedures.

The next step will be obtaining a document from the Kyrgyz authorities confirming that the protect meets all radiation safety requirements as well as a license for the use of radioisotope products.

In June, Rosatom and the Kyrgyz government signed a memorandum of cooperation in non-energy use of nuclear technologies in health care. The parties agreed to jointly develop advanced medical projects in Kyrgyzstan, in particular, to establish in the NCOG a radiopharmaceutical pharmacy, a center for molecular imaging and a center for targeted therapy and theranostics, where advanced methods for diagnosing and treating cancer and other diseases will be applied.