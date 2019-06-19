Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov slammed on Wednesday recent statements by US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Washington's readiness to undertake cyber operations to deter China and called them "playing with fire" and an alarming trend

On Tuesday, Bolton told Washington Free Beacon that the United States was ready to respond with cyberattacks to Chinese and other foreign hackers continuing attacks against the US government to obtain intellectual property. According to Bolton, the United States could retaliate using powers outlined in the national security presidential memorandum of 2018.

"In the same vein, there are reports that Washington is ready to use its capabilities in the cyberspace including for offensive operations, not to mention malicious program bugs � the issue many US media are now writing about. It is playing with fire and a very disturbing trend," Ryabkov told reporters.

In September 2018, the White House issued a new national security presidential memorandum � NSPM 13 � which allowed the Department of Defense and other departments and agencies to undertake cyber operations to protect the United States from attacks by foreign adversaries.