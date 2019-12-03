(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program are trying hard to preserve it, but, in general, it seems to be too late, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"I would like to hope for the best. But, in general, I think that the train has already left the station. Perhaps something else will emerge in the future.

But it will be of a different genre, in a different form," Ryabkov said in an interview with PIR-Center.

He emphasized that the parties are trying to "preserve, as much as possible, the existing agreements," because these agreements have "proved their effectiveness."

"There were no failures while all this worked. But then, the circumstances that emerged were so strong that now there is no certainty whether it will be possible to preserve the JCPOA, even in a somewhat suspended state," Ryabkov said.