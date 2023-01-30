(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Washington is largely benefiting from the Ukraine conflict, particularly from European countries' weapon supplies to Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"It is obvious that the United States is not only the main conductor in the Ukraine crisis, but also its main beneficiary. Among other things, Washington considers Ukraine as a testing ground for its military-industrial products, where various weapons systems and methods of their use, including modern, very long-range ones, are being tested... for resistance to Russian weapons," Ryabkov said.

He added that, by pulling military equipment out of Europe, sending it "for disposal" to Ukraine, Washington expects to impose on Europeans new, multibillion-dollar contracts for the purchase of US military products.

This "cynical game" "will end badly" for those involved, Ryabkov warned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.

On Wednesday, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly pushed to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies.