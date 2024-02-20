Russia's Spy Chief Says Killed Defector Was 'moral Corpse'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Russia's spy chief on Tuesday said a pilot who defected to Ukraine with a military helicopter and was reportedly shot dead in Spain last week was a "moral corpse".
Maxim Kuzminov flew his Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine in August in a brazen operation, saying he opposed Russia's military offensive.
Reports in Spanish media said Kuzminov was found shot dead in the southern town of Villajoyosa last week, where he had moved after receiving Ukrainian citizenship for switching sides.
A spokesperson for Ukraine's main intelligence directorate later confirmed that Kuzminov had died without providing further details, Ukrainian media reported.
