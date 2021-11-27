(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin slammed on Saturday the United States' allegations about Moscow's so-called plans to stage an invasion into Ukraine as an attempt by Washington to energize the armed conflict in Donbas.

"The goal is to push these little-controlled Kiev authorities, to reignite with renewed strength the conflict that is taking place in the east of Ukraine," Naryshkin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

"I have to calm everyone: there will be nothing like that," Naryshkin stated, describing the "invasion" claims as "a malevolent propaganda stunt by the US State Department."