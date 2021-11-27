UrduPoint.com

Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks To Reignite Donbas War With Invasion Allegations

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin slammed on Saturday the United States' allegations about Moscow's so-called plans to stage an invasion into Ukraine as an attempt by Washington to energize the armed conflict in Donbas

PETROPAVLOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin slammed on Saturday the United States' allegations about Moscow's so-called plans to stage an invasion into Ukraine as an attempt by Washington to energize the armed conflict in Donbas.

"The goal is to push these little-controlled Kiev authorities, to reignite with renewed strength the conflict that is taking place in the east of Ukraine," Naryshkin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

"I have to calm everyone: there will be nothing like that," Naryshkin stated, describing the "invasion" claims as "a malevolent propaganda stunt by the US State Department."

