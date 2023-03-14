UrduPoint.com

Russia's Unemployment Rate At Historic Low Of 3.6% - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:39 PM

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) UDE, Russia, March 14 (Sputnik) Russia's unemployment is at a historically low level of 3.6%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Unemployment rate turned out to be at a historically low level, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, our unemployment was 4.

7%, and the latest information on the labor market shows that it is at 3.6%," Putin said during a speech at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.

Everyone expected that Russia's companies would stop working, but they are functioning, and the unemployment rate is decreasing, the president added.

