Russia's Zakharova Apologizes For Facebook Post That Drew Criticism In Serbia

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday apologized for her post on Facebook that drew condemnation in Serbia and said that it was incorrectly interpreted.

Earlier in the week, a Serbian delegation headed by President Aleksandar Vucic visited the United States to meet with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. The sides signed a deal to normalize economic ties in the presence of US President Donald Trump. A photograph has been circulating online that showed Vucic sitting on a chair in front of Trump's cabinet table. On Saturday night, Zakharova published a post on Facebook accompanying the photo with a screenshot of the interrogation scene from "Basic Instinct" movie, with Sharon Stone sitting with her legs crossed.

Zakharova wrote "If you were called into the White House but your chair was placed interrogation-style, sit like it is shown on photo 2." The post was condemned by Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and the head of the Serbian government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Juric.

"I am sorry, but my post was misinterpreted! The only thing it showed was a rejection of the arrogant attitude on the part of the 'exceptional people' [the United States]. Such protocol tricks have become one of the moves that American officials regularly use to artificially create the appearance of their own superiority. And this is unacceptable," the spokeswoman said on her official Facebook page.

