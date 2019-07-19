Ryabkov Says Will Discuss During Visit to Venezuela Issue of Russian Military Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he would discuss the issue of Russian military specialists during his visit to Caracas on July 20-22.

"Of course, this is one of the issues, and I think that it is impossible to do without it, but fundamentally, there is and can be nothing extraordinary and sensational here," " Ryabkov told reporters in response to a relevant question.