Ryabkov Says Will Discuss During Visit To Venezuela Issue Of Russian Military Experts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:42 PM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he would discuss the issue of Russian military specialists during his visit to Caracas on July 20-22
"Of course, this is one of the issues, and I think that it is impossible to do without it, but fundamentally, there is and can be nothing extraordinary and sensational here," " Ryabkov told reporters in response to a relevant question.