Ryabkov Says Will Discuss During Visit To Venezuela Issue Of Russian Military Experts

Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Ryabkov Says Will Discuss During Visit to Venezuela Issue of Russian Military Experts

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he would discuss the issue of Russian military specialists during his visit to Caracas on July 20-22

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday he would discuss the issue of Russian military specialists during his visit to Caracas on July 20-22.

"Of course, this is one of the issues, and I think that it is impossible to do without it, but fundamentally, there is and can be nothing extraordinary and sensational here," " Ryabkov told reporters in response to a relevant question.

