S. Korean Intelligence Says North's Rising Food Prices Triple Starvation Deaths - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) has estimated that food prices in North Korea, particularly for rice and corn, surged by 30% and 60% respectively in the first quarter of 2023, tripling the number of deaths from starvation in the country compared to previous years, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday

The intelligence report was presented by the NIS's director, Kim Kyou-hyun, during a briefing to the parliamentary intelligence committee, the news agency reported.

The report said that the number of suicides rose by 40% year-on-year, which prompted Kim to call for prevention measures, adding that violent crime cases tripled over the same period together with their scale and organization.

On February 26, North Korea held a government meeting to discuss the results of the agriculture program carried out in rural areas and current tasks for 2023 after reports of food shortages in the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was important to determine urgent tasks and long-term goals necessary for the country's agricultural sector. Kim also called for the improvement of the irrigation system and stressed the need to supply new and more efficient agricultural equipment to rural areas.

