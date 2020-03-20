SA halts entry and prayer in outer courtyards of holy mosques in Mecca, Medina

(@fidahassanain)

The measure has been taken to control spread of Coronavirus in cities.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20thd, 2020) Saudi Arabia halted entering and praying in the outer courtyards of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina on Friday as part of the efforts to contain the coronavirus.

According to Radio Pakistan, the security and health agencies said prayer was halted as precautionary and preventative measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The flights operations have also been suspended in order to control spread of Coronavirus.