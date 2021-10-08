A small group of people gathered in front of Rustavi prison to support former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, and one protester was arrested for trying to write a slogan on the prison's wall, Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) A small group of people gathered in front of Rustavi prison to support former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, and one protester was arrested for trying to write a slogan on the prison's wall, Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported on Friday.

Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on October 1 and has been on a hunger strike since then to protest the charges against him.

One of the protesters that came to the prison to show their support for the former Georgian leader attempted to leave an inscription saying "Freedom to Misha!" on the wall of the penitentiary institution and was arrested, according to the news.

However, one of Saakashvili's supporters who was at the scene at the time said that activist Zviad Kuprava was detained for unclear reasons, Rustavi 2 said.

Saakashvili served as the Georgian president from 2004 to 2013. Later he was the governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region. The politician was arrested in his home country as soon as he returned from Ukraine for his alleged role in the murder of a banker and an assault on a member of the Georgian parliament. Other cases against Saakashvili are being heard in court. The 53-year-old described all charges as politically motivated.