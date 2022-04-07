Sacramento Mass Shooting Result of Gang Violence Involving 5 Gunmen - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Police in the California city of Sacramento said the recent mass shooting that left six dead was the result of gang violence and at least five people were involved.

On Sunday morning, a mass shooting at the intersection of K Street and 10th Street in Sacramento left six people dead and 12 wounded.

"Evidence in the case indicates that at least five shooters fired guns during the shooting, and that an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men," police said in a statement on Wednesday. "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings."

Detectives on the case have so far received and are studying 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence sent via a community evidence portal, officials added.