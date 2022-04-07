UrduPoint.com

Sacramento Mass Shooting Result Of Gang Violence Involving 5 Gunmen - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Sacramento Mass Shooting Result of Gang Violence Involving 5 Gunmen - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Police in the California city of Sacramento said the recent mass shooting that left six dead was the result of gang violence and at least five people were involved.

On Sunday morning, a mass shooting at the intersection of K Street and 10th Street in Sacramento left six people dead and 12 wounded.

"Evidence in the case indicates that at least five shooters fired guns during the shooting, and that an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men," police said in a statement on Wednesday. "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings."

Detectives on the case have so far received and are studying 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence sent via a community evidence portal, officials added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Exchange Sacramento Sunday From

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

5 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

5 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

5 hours ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

5 hours ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

5 hours ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.