UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Adjusts Local Polls After Delay Bid Fails

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:11 PM

S.Africa adjusts local polls after delay bid fails

South Africa's electoral commission on Monday unveiled a timeline for controversial local elections this year, days after the country's top court ruled against its bid to postpone the poll to 2022 because of Covid

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :South Africa's electoral commission on Monday unveiled a timeline for controversial local elections this year, days after the country's top court ruled against its bid to postpone the poll to 2022 because of Covid.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) readjusted the schedule for the municipal vote, initially set for October 27, and extended the candidate registration process.

That decision is widely viewed as throwing a lifeline to the ruling African National Congress (ANC) after it failed to register hundreds of candidates before the August 23 deadline.

"The commission has already taken measures to ensure that it complies with the orders of the Constitutional Court," IEC chairman Glen Mashinini told a televised press briefing, noting that the vote would take place by November 1.

"Amending the timetable to reopen (candidate) nominations is reasonably necessary in the circumstances," he added.

The IEC in July filed a court application to postpone the election after an inquiry recommended a delay over concerns the Covid pandemic could undermine the vote's fairness, particularly for smaller parties.

The ANC backed the request, which was vehemently opposed by its main rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

But on Friday the court dismissed the IEC application, ordering polls be held between October 27 and November 1.

Voter registration will take place over a weekend in mid-September, Mashinini said, after which an election date is to be fixed.

In power since South Africa's first democratic election in 1994, the embattled ANC suffered an unprecedented drop in support during the last general vote in 2019.

Its finances are in dire straits and staff have been on strike for almost two weeks over unpaid salaries, which slowed candidate registration for the upcoming poll.

Participants in the upcoming vote will elect councillors for more than 250 municipalities across the country.

It will test the ANC's popularity in the face of splintering factions and deadly unrest that followed the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma in July.

The party fared poorly in the last 2016 local polls, losing the administrative capital Pretoria and financial capital Johannesburg to the DA.

Related Topics

Election Africa Vote Pretoria Johannesburg Alliance South Africa July August October November Congress 2016 2019 Top Court

Recent Stories

TNFJ pays homage to martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forc ..

TNFJ pays homage to martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces on Defence Day

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Indian forces' harassme ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian forces' harassment of Ali Geelani's family

43 seconds ago
 Chinese, Pakistani universities develop high-yield ..

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop high-yield hybrid rice varieties with la ..

44 seconds ago
 Over 2.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 2.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

46 seconds ago
 Tiny, pink and identical: Giant panda twins born a ..

Tiny, pink and identical: Giant panda twins born at Madrid zoo

50 seconds ago
 PTI leader visits family of martyred soldier Zahi ..

PTI leader visits family of martyred soldier Zahid Hussain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.