UrduPoint.com

San Marino Considers Politicization Of COVID-19 Vaccines Unacceptable - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:09 PM

San Marino Considers Politicization of COVID-19 Vaccines Unacceptable - Foreign Minister

San Marino stands against the use of COVID-19 vaccines as a political tool, as it is in the interests of all to ensure that vaccines are available to every citizen, San Marinese Foreign Minister Luca Beccari said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) San Marino stands against the use of COVID-19 vaccines as a political tool, as it is in the interests of all to ensure that vaccines are available to every citizen, San Marinese Foreign Minister Luca Beccari said on Monday.

"San Marino is a state known for its neutrality. This is exactly the ideal case where we should talk about neutrality. The vaccine itself cannot be the subject of any speculation. There should be no politicization here. Scientists and researchers should talk," Beccari said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

San Marino's foreign minister said that use of the vaccine should be more expansive, adding that "the sooner the whole world is able to provide its citizens with a vaccine, the better off everyone will be.

"

His Russian counterpart expressed hope that "those who are really interested in organizing cooperation to protect people's health and lives will prevail, including the EU," saying that Russia is willing to further develop professional contacts between the Russian Ministry of Health and the European Medicines Agency.

San Marino received the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine in February and announced the closure of its designated COVID-19 department at a local hospital in May. A joint study by San Marino's government and Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases revealed that more than 99% of more than 5,000 study participants developed antibodies after the second dose of Sputnik V, according to the representative of San Marino's Institute for Social Security.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia San San Marino Italy February May All Government

Recent Stories

US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete ..

US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Commi ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands Czech Ambassador to Provide Details ..

Moscow Demands Czech Ambassador to Provide Details in Case of Russian Citizen's ..

2 minutes ago
 US Consumer Brands Association Urges Biden Admin. ..

US Consumer Brands Association Urges Biden Admin. to Clarify New COVID-19 Rules ..

2 minutes ago
 Interior minister calls on prime minister

Interior minister calls on prime minister

13 minutes ago
 People urged for extending cooperation in polio er ..

People urged for extending cooperation in polio eradication

13 minutes ago
 Face masks do not increase body temperature during ..

Face masks do not increase body temperature during exercises: Study

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.