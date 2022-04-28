Saratov Mayor Confirms Training Chopper Crash, Says 1 Pilot Found Alive

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) A helicopter crashed on the territory of Kumysnaya Polyana in the Russian city of Saratov during a training flight, Saratov Mayor Mikhail Isaev said on Thursday, adding that one pilot was found alive.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that rescuers are checking information about the crash of a training helicopter.

According to preliminary information, two training helicopters collided in the Saratov region at 10:53 GMT. Both pilots ejected.

"On the territory of Kumysnaya Polyana, a helicopter crashed during a training flight from the village of Sokolovyi. According to preliminary information, the crew left the helicopter with the help of parachutes. One pilot has already been found, he is alive, his condition is being specified," Isaev wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers, several fire brigades, and an ambulance had left for the scene, the mayor added.