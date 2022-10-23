Sarkozy Says European Commission Exceeds Mandate by Meddling in Ukraine Arms Supplies

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Issues of foreign policy and arms supplies to Ukraine go beyond the mandate of the European Commission, which is primarily a political organization, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday.

"First of all, the European Commission is a political institution. I do not understand under what article of the European agreements European Commission President Ursula) von der Leyen can justify her competence in terms of arms procurement and foreign policy?" Sarkozy told the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.

The EU must be careful not to foment military escalation in Ukraine, Sarkozy said.

"The only thing that the Europeans are hearing today is the allocation of additional billions for the purchase of weapons. More weapons, more deaths, more war! We are hostages of miscalculations, exaltation, irritation and thoughtless actions. We are balancing on the edge of a volcano," Sarkozy said.

The European Commission's president said on Friday that the EU intended to continue financing Ukraine in 2023, planning to allocate up to 18 billion Euros ($17.7 billion).