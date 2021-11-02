UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Accept Russian Pilgrims If WHO Recognizes Russian Vaccines - Mufti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:14 PM

Saudi Arabia to Accept Russian Pilgrims If WHO Recognizes Russian Vaccines - Mufti

Russian pilgrims will be able to visit Islamic shrines in Saudi Arabia as early as 2021 if the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes Russian vaccines against COVID-19, the mufti of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Albir Krganov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russian pilgrims will be able to visit Islamic shrines in Saudi Arabia as early as 2021 if the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes Russian vaccines against COVID-19, the mufti of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Albir Krganov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Today, there are discussions on the possibility of hajj. In just a few days, we are all waiting with great hope for the WHO decision to accept our vaccines and issue an international certificate. Then it will be possible to perform the hajj with them. If the vaccine issue is resolved at the WHO, there is now a high probability that people will be able to visit (Saudi Arabia) even this year," the mufti said.

He noted that Saudi Arabia has eased COVID-19 restrictions since the majority of the population has been vaccinated and the threat of a new COVID-19 outbreak in the has country receded.

In August, Saudi Arabia began accepting requests from foreign pilgrims to perform the umrah (lesser hajj). On October 17, the country's authorities allowed airports to operate without any capacity restrictions related to COVID-19, nor does the requirement to maintain social distance apply to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccinated are allowed to attend weddings and other events with any number of participants. Wearing masks outdoors is lifted, except in some cases, but must still be worn indoors.

Hajj is mandatory for every Muslim pilgrimage to the shrines of islam in Mecca and Medina. It is performed only in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah ("the month of pilgrimage"), the twelfth month in the Islamic Calendar. Adherents of Islam can also perform umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, at other times of the year. However, according to the doctrine, umrah does not replace hajj.

Related Topics

Assembly World Hajj Mecca Russia Visit Medina Saudi Arabia August October Muslim Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner t ..

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner to invest US$7.5 billion

18 seconds ago
 Massive uplift schemes in progress in Swat: KP Min ..

Massive uplift schemes in progress in Swat: KP Minister

46 seconds ago
 Three die, 171 recovered of corona in KP

Three die, 171 recovered of corona in KP

47 seconds ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits UC No. 12 of Larkana ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits UC No. 12 of Larkana city

49 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Journalists Assaulted 59 Times in 2021 - ..

Ukrainian Journalists Assaulted 59 Times in 2021 - Union

3 minutes ago
 RPO pins badges to newly promoted Inspectors

RPO pins badges to newly promoted Inspectors

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.