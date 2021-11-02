Saudi Arabia to Accept Russian Pilgrims If WHO Recognizes Russian Vaccines - Mufti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian pilgrims will be able to visit Islamic shrines in Saudi Arabia as early as 2021 if the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes Russian vaccines against COVID-19, the mufti of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Albir Krganov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russian pilgrims will be able to visit Islamic shrines in Saudi Arabia as early as 2021 if the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes Russian vaccines against COVID-19, the mufti of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Albir Krganov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Today, there are discussions on the possibility of hajj. In just a few days, we are all waiting with great hope for the WHO decision to accept our vaccines and issue an international certificate. Then it will be possible to perform the hajj with them. If the vaccine issue is resolved at the WHO, there is now a high probability that people will be able to visit (Saudi Arabia) even this year," the mufti said.

He noted that Saudi Arabia has eased COVID-19 restrictions since the majority of the population has been vaccinated and the threat of a new COVID-19 outbreak in the has country receded.

In August, Saudi Arabia began accepting requests from foreign pilgrims to perform the umrah (lesser hajj). On October 17, the country's authorities allowed airports to operate without any capacity restrictions related to COVID-19, nor does the requirement to maintain social distance apply to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccinated are allowed to attend weddings and other events with any number of participants. Wearing masks outdoors is lifted, except in some cases, but must still be worn indoors.

Hajj is mandatory for every Muslim pilgrimage to the shrines of islam in Mecca and Medina. It is performed only in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah ("the month of pilgrimage"), the twelfth month in the Islamic Calendar. Adherents of Islam can also perform umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, at other times of the year. However, according to the doctrine, umrah does not replace hajj.